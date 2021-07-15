Rosario Hits Clutch Homer to Aid Missions in Thursday Night Victory

July 15, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Missions infielder Eguy Rosario hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning to propel San Antonio to a 7-5 victory Thursday night. The win ends an eight-game road losing streak for the Missions.

Thursday night's ballgame began with two scoreless innings between the Missions and the Hooks. The Hooks struck first with a run in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, Pedro Leon hit a solo home run to break the scoreless tie. It was his ninth long ball of the season.

The San Antonio Missions rebounded from that and scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning. With one out in the inning, Juan Fernandez tied the game with a solo home run. This was his fourth long ball of the season. After recording the second out, Rosario drew a walk to keep the inning alive. Ben Ruta followed that with a single. Jose Azocar gave the Missions the lead with an RBI single. Lastly, Jack Suwinski added to the lead with an RBI single. It was a 3-1 Missions lead.

Corpus Christi regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning by scoring four runs. Norel Gonzalez began the inning with a double. Korey Lee was the next batter and unloaded a two-run home run to tie the game. After a walk and a fielding error, Scott Schreiber drove in a run with a ground-rule double. Lastly, Leon drove in a run with an RBI single. The Hooks took a 5-3 lead.

After three scoreless innings, the Missions began their comeback in the top of the eighth inning. Chandler Seagle pinch-hit and drew a walk to get the inning started. Olivier Basabe reached base with a single. Following a pitching change, Eguy Rosario connected on a go-ahead three-run home run to regain the lead for San Antonio. His eighth long ball of the year made it a 6-5 ballgame.

The Missions added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. Yorman Rodriguez doubled to lead off the inning. After a sacrifice bunt and a ground out, Rodriguez scored on an RBI double from Rosario. Rosario finished the night with four runs batted in.

Carlos Belen recorded his second win of the season and improved to 2-0. Pedro Avila converted his first save of the season. They combined to pitch three scoreless innings.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 30-32 on the season

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 2-3, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2B, 3 BB, 3 SB

- Jordan Humphreys (#24 Padres prospect): 3.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, K

The Missions continue their six-game series against Corpus Christi on Friday, July 16th. Left-hander Osvaldo Hernandez (2-5, 4.70) for the Missions. Left-hander Jonathan Bermudez (2-4, 4.10) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.