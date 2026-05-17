USL United Soccer League Championship

"ROSA!!!! THAT IS REMARKABLE!!!"

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


Jerry Desdunes recorded his fourth goal of the season in the 33rd minute before Adam Aoumaich scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 76th minute as AV ALTA FC earned a 2-1 victory over Sarasota Paradise at the Premier Sports Complex with Anderson Rosa scoring a beauty for the hosts at the start of the second half.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026


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