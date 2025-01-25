Rookie Tells CFL Legend to Step up His Game! #cfl #football
January 25, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Watch the FULL video here: https://youtu.be/ZY1Z_XCHL6w
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from January 25, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.