Rookie Spotlight: Kristopher Stroughter

May 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES, IA - With the support of the electric Iowa fans, offensive lineman Kristopher Stroughter looks to continue to be the anchor of one of the top passing offenses in the Indoor Football League.

Growing up in a family of athletes, Stroughter was seemingly around football since he was born. His love for sports truly sparked when he started playing football, basketball and baseball early on in his life, ultimately having the most success with football.

"I started playing around like five when I first got interested in football," Stroughter said. "When I got to high school, I understood that I could annihilate somebody and that's when I found out football was for me."

The California native decided to begin his college football career 30 minutes down the road from his hometown of Richmond, CA at Diablo Valley College, where he earned All-Bay 6 Conference honors as a defensive lineman.

Stroughter then switched positions transferring to Fort Hays State University and becoming an offensive lineman.

In his junior season, he earned All-MIAA Third Team honors after starting eight games and helping the Tigers lead the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Conference in total offense at 460.3 yards per game. This feat ranked tenth in NCAA Division 2 football. Stroughter continued to produce as a senior as he once again made eight starts and helped the Tigers produce 3,969 yards of total offense.

Stroughter signed with the Iowa Barnstormers in late February and explained that while the outdoor and indoor games are different with some slight rule changes, he actually had an easier transition than he had originally thought and just tried to have fun with the learning process.

"It's a slight transition, just a little adjustment for me," Stroughter said. "Understanding it's not five of us, only three of us is a little easier and it's also pretty fun coming in as a rookie, like playing with three down linemen and like trying to understand the rules."

He also expressed how welcoming the entire offensive line group was for him coming to the Barnstormers as a rookie, especially being from out of state. He said that everyone, especially the other rookies on the team, were eager to learn and get better together as a group no matter the position.

"The whole team welcomed me with open arms, but (offensive lineman) Joe Bastante really welcomed me," Stroughter said. "Coming in from out of state it was a big transition."

So far this season, Stroughter has helped anchor one of the top IFL passing offenses. He described that having the opportunity to play professional football is a blessing, but the fans in Des Moines are what make his time as a member of the Barnstormers truly special.

"The fans are very electric no matter the record, no matter the score," Stroughter said. "I love the fans and the fans love me, so I think it was a great opportunity to be an Iowa Barnstormer."

Q: If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

A: "I would be coaching."

Q: What is your favorite football/sports movie?

A: "I would either have to go Greater or Remember the Titans because they both teach you about life."

Q: What is your go-to karaoke song?

A: "It would have to be Teddy Pendergrass or something old school."

Q: What is your most used emoji?

A: "The 100 emoji or the laughing emoji."

Q: What do you want Barnstormers fans to know about you?

A: "I'm very appreciative. I'm very grateful. You never know when the snap will be your last time, so living and enjoying the moment is something I would tell them. I'm just grateful for them. I treat them like one big happy family."

