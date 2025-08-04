Rookie of the Month Paige Bueckers

August 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Another month, another accolade

Paige Bueckers kept it rollin' in July, averaging 18.2 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 5.2 APG to earn her second Kia Rookie of the Month honor this szn.

