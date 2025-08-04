Rookie of the Month Paige Bueckers
August 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
Another month, another accolade
Paige Bueckers kept it rollin' in July, averaging 18.2 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 5.2 APG to earn her second Kia Rookie of the Month honor this szn.
#KiaROTM | #WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
