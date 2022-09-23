Rookie D-Man Signs with Bulls

The Birmingham Bulls have announced the signing of defenseman Doug Blaisdell to the roster for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. Blaisdell comes to Birmingham after spending the last four seasons with the University of Prince Edward Island appearing in fifty-eight games. "Doug is going to be a huge asset on the back end. He has played in some top leagues and in great programs," noted head coach Craig Simchuk.

Standing at 6'3, 220 pounds, Blaisdell's size and strength brings a huge factor to the Bulls defense. "He is a big body that defends well. We look to him to help with our penalty kill and still provide offense at the same time. He has all the tools to be a pro," said Simchuk.

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

