Rooftop Tickets to Chicago Cubs Triple-A Exhibition Games Available Today at Noon

SOUTH BEND, IN - Tickets for the Chicago Cubs Triple-A exhibition games sold out within 30 minutes of going on sale last Friday. At noon on Monday, April 5, a limited number of seats will be available for both games on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop. Tickets for the April 10 and April 17 games go on sale at 12:00 p.m. at SouthBendCubs.com and only 100 tickets will be available per game.

Tickets are $25 and include a 2-hour all-you-can-eat classic ballpark buffet. Menu items include grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, Bush's baked beans, cookies, and beverages (lemonade, water and soda). There will also be a private cash bar with a selection of wine and beer. The buffet will be available to ticket holders from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Due to stadium capacity restrictions, fans who purchase the rooftop ticket will not have access to the ballpark.

These games will follow the State of Indiana's guidelines set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the stadium.

In accordance with St. Joseph County health and safety guidelines, face coverings must be worn at all times while in public areas like restrooms, in the elevator, the buffet line, and at the bar. These coverings may be removed when actively eating and drinking while at your seat.

