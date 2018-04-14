Ronald Guzman Makes Major League Debut with Rangers

April 14, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders first baseman Ronald Guzman made his Major League debut with the Texas Rangers Friday night in Houston, going 1-for-3. He is the 142nd former Riders player to make the big leagues and the second this week, joining Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Guzman spent most of 2016 with the Riders, hitting .288 with 15 home runs and 56 RBIs in 102 games. Last season, he was named the Tom Grieve Rangers Minor League Player of the Year while with the Triple-A Round Rock Express.

The RoughRiders return home for an exciting four-game homestand starting Thursday. The four-game set features another Deep Ellum Brewing Party @ The Yard with a special appearance from Luke Pell on Thursday, April 19 and Jurassic Park Night on Friday, April 20. Tickets are available at RidersBaseball.com, by phone at (972) 731-9200 or at the Dr Pepper Ballpark box office.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.