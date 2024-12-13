Ron John Scores the Black Bears' Teddy Bear Goal! #sports

December 13, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Ron John of the Ottawa Black Bears scores the first Teddy Bear Toss goal in team history!

--

