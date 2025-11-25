Ron Harper Jr. Named G League Player of the Week: November 25
Published on November 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Can't stop Ron Harper Jr.! The Boston Celtics' Two-Way signee was named G League Player of the Week after putting up 36.0 PPG and scoring a career-high 46 PTS during a 2-0 stretch for the Maine Celtics.
