Ron Harper Jr. Named G League Player of the Week: November 25

Published on November 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics YouTube Video







Can't stop Ron Harper Jr.! The Boston Celtics' Two-Way signee was named G League Player of the Week after putting up 36.0 PPG and scoring a career-high 46 PTS during a 2-0 stretch for the Maine Celtics.







NBA G League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.