Ron Harper Jr. Drops 31 PTS & Career-High 8 3PM in Win over Charge!
January 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise YouTube Video
Check out the Motor City Cruise Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 22, 2025
- Mad Ants Drop Back-And-Forth Tuesday Night Contest in Arizona - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
- Harper and Klintman Set Career Highs in Victory over Cleveland
- Motor City Cruise Announce 2024 Opening Night Roster
- Motor City Cruise Announce Tip-Off, Regular-Season Theme Night and Promotional Schedule
- Motor City Cruise Introduce New Mascot, Nitro
- Motor City Cruise Partner with Asset Preservation Capital