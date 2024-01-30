Rome Emperors Open House Is Tomorrow

ROME, GA - The Rome Emperors are for their second annual Open House event.

The doors of AdventHealth Stadium will open on Wednesday, January 31st, at 3:00pm for behind the scenes tours of the home of the Emperors. The event is open to the public and free admission. Tours will begin every 15 minutes and include stops in the clubhouse, press box, and luxury hospitality areas, and other parts of the park seldom seen on a typical game day. The last tour begins at 7:00pm EST.

