Rome Comes from Behind as Dash Fall 6-3

ROME, GEORGIA - The Winston-Salem Dash fell 6-3 against the Rome Braves on Friday night at State Mutual Stadium.

Newcomer Jesus Valles took the hill for Winston-Salem and allowed an unearned run in the home second. Brett Langhorne grounded into a two-out fielding error which brought home Beau Philip and put the Braves up 1-0.

The Dash answered mightily in the third with a three-run barrage beginning with a solo homer from Gunnar Troutwine. Later, with one away, Cabeara Weaversingled and scored on a two-bagger by Jose Rodriguez. Rodriguez trailed home after stealing third and taking advantage of a throwing error by Carlos Martinez to give the Dash a 3-1 lead.

Rome trickled back in the fourth as Vaughn Grissom launched his first home run of the season to move the Braves within a run of tying.

The Braves powered through to a game-taking 6-3 lead with a four-run effort in the eighth. Carlos Martinez plated a pair on a liner to left and crossed the plate alongside Beau Philip on a single to left by Shean Michel.

Justin Yeager(2-3) secured the victory for Rome. Dash reliever Ty Madrigal (0-1) took the loss for Winston-Salem.

Rome moves ahead in the series 3-1 and the Dash will push for a series split in game five on Saturday night. First pitch is listed for 6:00 p.m. ET.

