Rome Coaching Staff Announced for 2022

ROME, GA - In conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, the Rome Braves announced its 2022 field staff. Manager Kanekoa Texeira returns to the Single-A Braves for his second season leading the Rome club. Joining Texeira is pitching coach Wes McGuire, assistant coaches Danny Santiesteban and Bobby Moore, and athletic trainer Jesus Aviles.

"I'm looking forward to having another great year in Rome," said Texeira. "The past two years have been nothing but amazing for us. The fans, staff, and GM make it feel like home. We just can't wait to play baseball again."

Texeira began his coaching career in then-Rookie League Danville in 2017 as manager after retiring from his professional playing career following the 2016 season. Texeira joined the Rome staff in 2019 as pitching coach and was promoted to manager for the 2021 season. The Washington native spent time in the big leagues with three different teams and made his major league debut on September 5, 2008, with the Seattle Mariners where he played through the 2010 season. The utility player also played with the Detroit Tigers (2013) and Atlanta Braves (2016).

Wes McGuire joins Rome this season after serving as the pitching coach for the Gulf Coast League Braves a season ago. 2022 will mark McGuire's second season in the Braves organization. The former Lenoir-Rhyne Bear held multiple coaching positions after graduating in 2016.

Danny Santiesteban returns this season for his fourth season in the Braves organization. The Miami, FL native has been with the Braves since 2018 where he was the hitting coach for the Dominican Summer League Braves. Santiesteban joined the Rome staff last season after serving as the hitting coach for the Florida Fire Frogs in 2019. Drafted in 2004, he played four seasons in the Twins organization from 2005-2008.

Fan-favorite Bobby Moore also returns this year for his 25th season with the Braves' farm system. Moore, who served as Rome's hitting coach from 2003-2010, hasn't left since returning in 2018. Moore spent 10 seasons between the Royals and Braves organizations logging service time with the Kansas City Royals is 1991.

Jesus Aviles will return as this year's athletic trainer. Aviles joined Rome last season after spending 2019 in the Dominican Summer League with the Braves.

The upcoming 2022 season marks the Rome Braves 19th season. The High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves begins the season Friday, April 8 with a three-game homestand in Greensboro, NC. The first chance to see the new coaching staff at home will be Tuesday, April 12 for the home opener.

