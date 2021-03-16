Rome Braves Release Game Times for 2021 Season

ROME, GA - The Rome Braves have unveiled game times for the 2021 season, including first pitch set for 7 p.m. on Opening Night, May 18.

"Our 2021 schedule may be subject to change, so it is important for fans to check the website and our social media pages for all up-to-date information," said Rome Braves' Vice President and General Manager, David Cross.

Standard game times for 2021 include all Tuesday through Friday games set for 7 p.m., all Saturday games set for 6 p.m. and all Sunday games set for 2 p.m. throughout the 2021 season. Game times are subject to change, and www.romebraves.com is the most accurate resource for all up-to-date information on game times for the 2021 season.

Rome will play 60 home games at State Mutual Stadium in 2021 and 120 total games against High-A competition. The five-month schedule includes 12 games in May, 12 games in June, 17 games in July, 8 games in August and 11 games in September. The 2021 home season kicks off with a 12-game homestand from May 18-30.

The 2021 promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. To be among the first to see the schedule of giveaways, theme nights and special events planned for this season, sign up for the Rome Braves newsletter at romebraves.com.

