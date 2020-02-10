Rome Braves Announce 2020 Bobblehead Giveaways

February 10, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





ROME, GA - The Rome Braves, Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced four bobblehead giveaway dates during the upcoming 2020 regular-season which begins Thursday, April 9. The Braves will give out custom bobbleheads of Brian McCann, Charlie Culberson, Brian Snitker and Drew Waters this summer.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates on the following nights will receive a bobblehead.

Friday, April 24 Brian McCann Rome Braves Bobblehead

Friday, June 12 Charlie Culberson Atlanta Braves Bobblehead

Friday, July 17 Brian Snitker Macon Braves Bobblehead

Friday, August 21 Drew Waters Rome Braves Bobblehead

The Rome Braves announced its Post-Game Fireworks dates last month. In addition to the annual Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday, July 4, the Braves will have monthly post-game fireworks this season. Those dates include Saturday, April 11; Friday, May 8; Friday, June 5; and Friday, August 28.

The Braves also host the 2020 South Atlantic League All-Star Game Tuesday, June 23. More details surrounding the mid-summer classic festivities will be released soon. Full season ticket packages along with mini ticket plans are on sale now. Individual game tickets go on sale at a later, to-be-determined date, and the full promotional calendar will be announced soon.

