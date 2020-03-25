Roman's Reading Club Available Online

March 25, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





The Roman's Reading Club, sponsored by Sylvan Learning Center, is now available online. The program is available to all primary and elementary school students and is designed to encourage a love of reading.

Any student looking to participate will need to print the electronic bookmark. Once the student completes four reading assignments from their teacher or parent and all four corresponding boxes are initialed, the bookmark may be redeemed later this summer at the Rome Braves Box Office at State Mutual Stadium for four (4) Box Level tickets to any Sunday through Thursday home game during the 2020 regular season. Some exclusions may apply.

All bookmarks that were previously delivered to local schools will still be honored as well. Thank you and stay safe!

