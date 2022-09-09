Rojas, Proctor Line 3 Hits, River Cats Drop Orange Friday To Las Vegas

West Sacramento, Calif. - A second consecutive three-hit day by first baseman José Rojas was a highlight as the Sacramento River Cats (59-74) fell 9-3 to the Las Vegas Aviators (66-67) on Orange Friday.

Rojas, who finished a triple shy of the cycle on Thursday, went 3-for-4 with two runs and a double.

Down 5-0 in the second, third baseman Ford Proctor got Sacramento on the board with an RBI single to knock in right fielder Heliot Ramos. Two pitches later, catcher Patrick Mazeika made it 5-2 when he plated Rojas.

Rojas scored his second run in the fourth, taking home on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Dixon Machado.

Proctor added two more singles in the game to go 3-for-4. He is 7-for-11 (.636) in his last three games.

Three River Cats relievers spun scoreless innings. Lefty Thomas Szapucki struck out three in a shutout frame. Left-hander Andrew Vasquez punched out two in a perfect inning of work. Righty Michael Stryffeler added two strikeouts in a perfect ninth.

The River Cats have yet to name who will start on Saturday. The TBD will take on Las Vegas lefty Jared Koenig (5-6, 4.55) at 6:37 p.m. (PT). Watch Johnny Doskow and Steve Sax call the game on CW-31, or listen to Marc Grandi call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Lefty Jonathan Bermudez (2-6) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in 1.2 innings. Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus gave Sacramento a vital 3.0 innings of relief, striking out two while allowing just one run on a homer.

Las Vegas third baseman Matt Davidson continued his reign of terror over Sacramento, going 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBIs. The 31-year-old is batting .385 with 22 runs, 13 homers, and 27 RBIs in 21 games vs Sacramento this season.

