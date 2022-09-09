Rojas, Proctor Line 3 Hits, River Cats Drop Orange Friday To Las Vegas
September 9, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
West Sacramento, Calif. - A second consecutive three-hit day by first baseman José Rojas was a highlight as the Sacramento River Cats (59-74) fell 9-3 to the Las Vegas Aviators (66-67) on Orange Friday.
Rojas, who finished a triple shy of the cycle on Thursday, went 3-for-4 with two runs and a double.
Down 5-0 in the second, third baseman Ford Proctor got Sacramento on the board with an RBI single to knock in right fielder Heliot Ramos. Two pitches later, catcher Patrick Mazeika made it 5-2 when he plated Rojas.
Rojas scored his second run in the fourth, taking home on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Dixon Machado.
Proctor added two more singles in the game to go 3-for-4. He is 7-for-11 (.636) in his last three games.
Three River Cats relievers spun scoreless innings. Lefty Thomas Szapucki struck out three in a shutout frame. Left-hander Andrew Vasquez punched out two in a perfect inning of work. Righty Michael Stryffeler added two strikeouts in a perfect ninth.
The River Cats have yet to name who will start on Saturday. The TBD will take on Las Vegas lefty Jared Koenig (5-6, 4.55) at 6:37 p.m. (PT). Watch Johnny Doskow and Steve Sax call the game on CW-31, or listen to Marc Grandi call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Additional Notes
Lefty Jonathan Bermudez (2-6) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two in 1.2 innings. Left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus gave Sacramento a vital 3.0 innings of relief, striking out two while allowing just one run on a homer.
Las Vegas third baseman Matt Davidson continued his reign of terror over Sacramento, going 3-for-5 with two homers and three RBIs. The 31-year-old is batting .385 with 22 runs, 13 homers, and 27 RBIs in 21 games vs Sacramento this season.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 9, 2022
- Rojas, Proctor Line 3 Hits, River Cats Drop Orange Friday To Las Vegas - Sacramento River Cats
- Korey Lee Homers in Space Cowboys' Extra-Inning Win - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Dodgers Lose to Rainiers - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Express Fall 11-9 in 12 Innings to Space Cowboys - Round Rock Express
- Elias Leads Tacoma with Strong Start, R's Win 6-3 - Tacoma Rainiers
- El Paso Deafeats Albuquerque in 10 Innings - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Bees Walk It off in Extras for Third Win in a Row - Salt Lake Bees
- Duzenack Goes Deep, Aces Fall Late 5-4 to Bees - Reno Aces
- Isotopes Fall in Extras for Fifth-Straight Loss, 9-7 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Elias Leads Tacoma with Strong Start, R's Win 6-3 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Round Rock 3B Josh Jung Promoted to Texas - Round Rock Express
- Space Cowboys Game Notes at Round Rock - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at OKC (5:05 p.m. PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 9, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Aces' Offense Struggles in 8-2 Loss to Salt Lake - Reno Aces
- River Cats Bash 4 Homers, Drop Thirsty Thursday To Aviators - Sacramento River Cats
- OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes: September 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- El Paso Bests Albuquerque with Late Tiebreaker - El Paso Chihuahuas
- El Paso's Grand Slam in Eighth Sends Chihuahuas to 9-4 Triumph - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Rainiers Can't Quite Complete the Comeback Fall to OKC 5-4 in Extras - Tacoma Rainiers
- Early Runs Lead Salt Lake To Victory Over Reno - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento River Cats Stories
- Rojas, Proctor Line 3 Hits, River Cats Drop Orange Friday To Las Vegas
- River Cats Bash 4 Homers, Drop Thirsty Thursday To Aviators
- Krizan's Slam Highlights 6-Run 2nd to Lift River Cats Past Aviators
- Huang shines, River Cats drop series opener vs Las Vegas
- Vosler Homers, Rc Pitchers Stifle Tacoma For Series Split