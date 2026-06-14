Rogers Goes Airborne!

Published on June 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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The Rogers Ã¢Å¾Â¡Ã¯Â¸Â Black connection can never be denied.

What a throw! What a catch!!







United Football League Stories from June 13, 2026

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