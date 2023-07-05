Rogers, C's Announce 2023 Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation League

VANCOUVER, BC - Rogers and the Vancouver Canadians are proud to announce their newest initiative that strengthens their ties with the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation. Through this partnership, the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation League (VCBFL) will continue to encourage children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Coast BC to learn the fundamentals of baseball and the life skills that come along with playing a team sport.

Founded in 2009, the VCBFL provides opportunities for children in our community to learn about baseball, come together in a team environment and, most importantly, have fun. The league provides, transportation to-and-from historic Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on game nights, a specialized baseball pack that includes a glove, certified batting helmet, jersey with their own number and a bag to tote all of that gear in, a nutritious, warm meal to enjoy between games, the chance to play their entire summer baseball schedule on the same field the Vancouver Canadians play on and the opportunity to work with our world-class volunteers and coaches that are on-site solely for each child regardless of skill level.

As part of the expanded partnership Rogers and the C's announced last month, the two organizations will collaborate annual community initiatives that engage, inspire and create safe places where kids can just be kids.

For more information about the Vancouver Canadians Baseball League, visit milb.com/vancouver/community/canadians-baseball-foundation.

