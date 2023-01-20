Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Welcomes Team Israel as Part of the World Baseball Classic

January 20, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - America's busiest ballpark is going global in 2023! Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, FL will be welcoming back the World Baseball Classic (WBC) to complement all the action during Spring Training. Both the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals will be hosting WBC Exhibition games this March as Team Israel and Team Nicaragua make their way to Downtown Abacoa.

Team Israel will square-off against the Marlins on March 8 starting at 6:40 p.m. in a game presented by the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. In addition to enjoying the game, Federation is also hosting an evening complete with fun activities, a first pitch, and a local Kosher food truck in the main concourse for all to enjoy.

"We are so thrilled to be part of this exciting night of baseball that will also create a deeper connection for our community with the people of Israel," shared Michael Hoffman, president and CEO of Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County. "We are delighted to partner with Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the Miami Marlins, and Team Israel to make this event a success."

Tickets for the March 8 international clash are on sale now at rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com. Fans can also purchase a World Baseball Classic Mini-Plan for access to the both the Team Israel game and the Team Nicaragua game against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 9.

The World Baseball Classic and Team Israel are not new to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Jupiter complex hosted them both for the 2013 qualifiers. In those qualifiers, Israel won their first two games, but fell just short in the final qualifier against Spain. In the 2017 WBC, Team Israel outperformed their expectations finishing 6th overall after originally being ranked 20th.

The Israeli team will get to know Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium quite well this time around. The team and their coaching staff will utilize the 110-acre complex, team clubhouses, and practice facilities for a few days leading up to the March 8th contest.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is thrilled to partner with Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County for the game. The Jewish Federation serves as the "City Hall" for one of the largest and most vibrant Jewish communities in North America. The Federation works to create a safe, meaningful, and caring environment, and that will be no different at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Powered by the generosity, leadership, and volunteerism of dedicated community members, Federation fuels a network of partner organizations and programs to care for the community in the Palm Beaches, Israel, and 70 countries around the world, making them a perfect fit for a World Baseball Classic partnership.

For more information about the game, and the entire 2023 Spring Training schedule at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, visit www.RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from January 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.