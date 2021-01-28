Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Naming Rights Update

JUPITER, FL - Roger Dean Chevrolet's owner Patty Dean has announced the sale of Palm Beach's premier Chevrolet dealership effective December 2020. Dean sold her final shares of the dealership to business partner Mike Maroone who will operate the dealership under Mike Maroone Chevrolet.

Dean originally purchased the naming rights of Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (then Roger Dean Stadium) in 1998 as a homage to her father Roger Houston Dean and his legacy. In 2018, Mrs. Dean signed a new naming rights extension with the stadium to further reflect the family's Chevrolet dealership.

The sale does not include naming rights to the stadium and in light of the sale, the family's Roger Dean Chevrolet Cape Coral dealership will be featured throughout the ballpark.

Patty Dean is especially grateful to the Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for continuing to carry her father's legacy and namesake.

"In honor of my father's commitment to the community, our family presented him with the naming rights to the stadium in recognition of his accomplishments. Our family originally moved to the West Palm Beach area in 1960 and quickly became a staple in the community. Over the past 70 years, he provided thousands of jobs and the highest quality of service to those throughout the area. Even though the West Palm Beach dealership is no longer owned by the family we consider it an honor to continue the naming rights of the stadium through Roger Dean Chevrolet of Cape Coral, Florida."

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium's General Manager Mike Bauer has played a large role in maintaining the naming rights partnership for the past decade, throughout which he built a personal relationship with the Dean Family.

"The Roger Dean name has become synonymous with our facility. When anyone thinks St. Louis Cardinals or Miami Marlins baseball in Palm Beach County, the Roger Dean name immediately comes to mind. Patty Dean and her husband Park Miller have been tremendous partners and friends since the stadium's inception, and we will continue to honor Roger Dean while promoting the family's dealership in Cape Coral for many years to come."

Serving the Cape Coral, Ft. Myers and Port Charlotte communities for more than 25 years, Roger Dean Chevrolet Cape Coral boasts the largest inventory of Chevrolet vehicles in the Southwest Florida region.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Cape Coral is located at: 101 SW Pine Island Rd. Cape Coral, FL 33991.

