Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Announces Home 2019 Florida State League Schedule

The 2019 Florida State League season is setting up to be an exciting campaign for the Palm Beach Cardinals, Jupiter Hammerheads, and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (RDCS). With the release of a new, exclusive season ticket plan and the Florida State League All-Star Game returning to Jupiter for the first time since 2000, it will be a year to remember. The season gets started on Thursday, April 4th and concludes on Sunday, September 1st.

The Hammerheads and Cardinals also will play five games against each other at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches as Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium prepares to host the Florida State League All-Star Game. Those games will take place on June 12th and 13th as well as June 17th-19th.

The annual Florida State League All-Star Game will take place at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, June 15th. There have been many Florida State League All-Stars that have also been a part of an MLB All-Star team and even Hall of Fame members. The day's festivities include a Home Run Derby prior to the game with the future stars of tomorrow lining up for the All-Star Game immediately after with postgame fireworks. Prior to the spectacle, players from both teams will take part in an autograph signing for all fans in attendance. The All-Star Weekend festivities officially kickoff on Friday, June 14th with food truck invasion, an event with over 30 local vendors and food trucks, as well as a live concert. Both of those events will take place in Downtown Abacoa, just across the street from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The season ticket plans at RDCS have been revamped and include a wide array of benefits never seen before. Season Ticket members will receive a Jupiter Hammerheads or Palm Beach Cardinals autographed team baseball, tickets to the Florida State League Playoffs, a special 15% discount at the team store and a road trip to Port St. Lucie to watch the Jupiter Hammerheads take on the St. Lucie Mets. Additionally, season ticket holders will have the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch during a 2019 Florida State League game and the opportunity to take batting practice on the field at the end of the season. The season ticket package also includes a ticket to the 2019 Florida State League All-Star game which will be held at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium over Father's Day Weekend.

If that's still not enough, all-new for the 2019 season, the 561 Club brings even more benefits. 561 Club members will receive everything season ticket holders do, but will also be presented with a customized jersey with their name on the back, an invitation to our half day Fantasy Camp with partners, hosted by St. Louis Cardinals' Legends, as well as a luxury suite for a select 2019

Florida State League game. During the Florida State season, members will also receive a 25% discount at the team store, 15% discount on all concessions and will be able to purchase additional gameday tickets at a reduced price.

Tickets can be purchased beginning on Saturday, January 5th at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium ticket office, open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, or online at rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com.

