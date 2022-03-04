Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Announces 2022 Promotional Schedule

JUPITER, FL - Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium (RDCS)-home of the Jupiter Hammerheads and Palm Beach Cardinals-has released its promotional schedule for the 2022 Minor League season.

"We are excited to celebrate our 25th anniversary. We have a long list of promotions that we're sure that our fans will enjoy," says RDCS General Manager Mike Bauer.

Long-standing promotions including our Silver Sluggers, Thirsty Thursdays, and Kids Club return for 2022. In addition, we look forward to hosting nine major promotional events as well as an array of other innovative themed nights at the ballpark!

Weekly Promotions

Kids Club and Silver Sluggers are both back at RDCS! Both programs offer some of the best fun and value throughout all of Minor League Baseball and Palm Beach County!

Kids Club welcomes all fans ages 15 and under! Members receive tickets to each Saturday game, an official kids club T-shirt, a hot dog and soft drink at the games, and a discount at the team store, all for just $25! Click here for the Kids Club order form!

Silver Sluggers is RDCS's club for fans 55 and older, and includes tickets to all Wednesday games, a hot dog and soft drink at the games, an opportunity to win prizes in baseball bingo as well as a team store discount for only $35! For the Silver Sluggers order form, click here!

Join us as we kick-start every weekend with quenching Thirsty Thursdays! Enjoy $1, $2, and $3 beer specials every Thursday night throughout the season, with the one-time purchase of a $10 insulated souvenir cup. In addition, enjoy $1 Pepsi soft drinks as well.

Fine Nine Promotions

RDCS will present a "Fine Nine" set of major promotional games throughout the six-month Minor League season. These nine promotions include:

April 16 - Easter Celebration with an Easter Bunny Appearance, candy and an Easter egg hunt.

April 30 - Star Wars Night with Star Wars characters coming out to RDCS, special Star Wars uniforms, 501 Everglades Squad and Dagobah Temple appearances, Padawan Jedi training and a jersey auction.

May 7 - Tacos and Tequila in conjunction with Downtown Abacoa. This Cinco de Mayo-themed event will feature a variety of authentic food and tequila tastings as well as live music throughout the day at the Abacoa Amphitheater.

May 14 - South Florida PBS Night, come see your favorite PBS characters at the ballpark.

June 11 - Space Night in partnership with Cox Science Center. A special jersey will be worn with a postgame jersey auction, an astronaut will make an appearance and a mobile planetarium will be brought to the ballpark to explore.

July 3-4 - Mega Bash featuring a BIG and BOOMING Fourth of July celebration with FIREWORKS all in the name of America's national pastime. You won't want to miss this event!

August 6 - Dollar Night at the Dean with $1 specials on select food, drink and merchandise items.

August 27 - Baseball and Brews - our annual hoppin' good time complete with dozens of craft beer vendors and a popular tasting event during the game.

September 9-10 - Before we slide into the offseason join us for Inflatapalooza! This two-day event featuring multiple inflatable activities is perfect for families and is sure to excite and delight!

Rotating Friday Promotions

RDCS will also have rotating Friday night promotional themes. A Movie Night with a postgame movie screening on the videoboard will occur on the first Friday of each month (excludes April 8), an All You Can Eat Night on the third Friday of each month, and a Dog Days of Summer Event on the fourth Friday of each month, where fans can bring their dogs to RDCS.

More details including ticket prices are to come.

Additional Promotions

In addition to our weekly, Fine Nine, and Rotating Friday promotions, RDCS looks forward to recognizing additional occasions throughout 2022.

We are hosting a Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at our April 14 game. Boy Scout Night will occur on April 23, Girl Scout Night is on May 14, and we have a School's Out and Fireworks night presented by Jupiter Medical Center set for May 27.

We'll be celebrating Pride Month with Pride Night presented by Bank of America on June 3. On June 10 and July 8, RDCS will have local summer camps out to the ballpark for some afternoon baseball and Super Splash Day. And on August 4, it will be Golf Night at the ballpark.

All promos, dates, and opposing teams are subject to change.

To stay updated on our season and events, follow the Jupiter Hammerheads, Palm Beach Cardinals, and Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For tickets to our promotional events and all Hammerheads and Cardinals games in 2022, visit our website or call our ticket office at 561-630-1828.

