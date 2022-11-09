Rodriguez Named League's Top MLB Prospect and Most Valuable Player

November 9, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the High Class-A classification. Votes were cast by league managers.

Greensboro's Endy Rodriguez was named to the South Atlantic League's Post-Season All-Star team (catcher), and also took home the league's top honors as the Top MLB Prospect and Most Valuable Player.

Rodriguez finished his High-A season with a .302 batting average, 16 home runs and 55 runs batted in before being promoted.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from November 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.