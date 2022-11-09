Rodriguez Named League's Top MLB Prospect and Most Valuable Player
November 9, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the High Class-A classification. Votes were cast by league managers.
Greensboro's Endy Rodriguez was named to the South Atlantic League's Post-Season All-Star team (catcher), and also took home the league's top honors as the Top MLB Prospect and Most Valuable Player.
Rodriguez finished his High-A season with a .302 batting average, 16 home runs and 55 runs batted in before being promoted.
