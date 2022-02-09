Rodrigue Returns to Wichita

February 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Olivier Rodrigue has been reassigned to Wichita from Bakersfield.

Rodrigue, 21, makes his second trip to Wichita. He appeared in back-to-back games against Kansas City in January. Rodrigue stopped 37 shots in a 4-2 loss on January 7. He followed that up with a 2-1 win on January 8, making 37 saves.

A native of Chicoutimi, PQ, the 6-foot-1, 156-pound netminder was drafted in the second round (#62) by the Oilers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

He has gone 6-5-2 in 13 appearances for the Condors this season, sporting a 3.09 goals-against average and .886 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Rodrigue played four years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for Drummondville and Moncton. In 2019-20, he went 31-7-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .918 save percentage for the Wildcats. Rodrigue's father, Sylvain, is a goalie coach for the Oilers and the Condors.

Wichita heads to the Black Hills this weekend starting tomorrow morning at 11:35 a.m. CST to face Rapid City.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.