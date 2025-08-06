Rodrigo De Paul Reunites with Messi in Miami

August 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







At the height of his career, World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul continues seeking challenges. Between reuniting with his Argentine national teammate Messi and joining his idol David Beckham, Rodrigo's decision to come to Miami aligned at the perfect moment.







