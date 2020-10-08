Rodeo Austin to Host New Event with Round Rock Express

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are excited to partner with Rodeo Austin to host "Bulls in the Ballpark" at Dell Diamond on November 13 and 14. Bulls in the Ballpark is a brand new, two-night event featuring the toughest bull riders facing off against the rowdiest bulls in PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding.

Each night will also include fan favorite Mutton Bustin' - young cowboys and cowgirls testing their skills and trying to hold on for eight seconds! Both nights will showcase 35 top bull riders competing for $20,000. Gates are scheduled to open each night at 6:00 p.m. with the event beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available now via RRExpress.com.

Rodeo Austin fans will see and hear some familiar faces and voices at Bulls in the Ballpark. Wayne Brooks, award-winning announcer and long-time voice of Rodeo Austin, will be at the mic. Justin Rumford, Rodeo Austin's barrel man, will also be bringing his specialty acts to the performances.

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy rodeo action at the ballpark in a safe and controlled environment. Dell Diamond will operate at a limited capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant. The seating bowl has been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Physical barriers are in place to enforce the restrictions in the seating bowl.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when sitting in their ticketed seat. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests.

For more information about Dell Diamond's comprehensive safety plan, fans can visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

