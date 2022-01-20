Rocky Point Native Frank Moscatiello Returns

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Frank Moscatiello. He begins his second season with the Ducks and fourth in professional baseball.

"Frank did a terrific job for us at the end of the season and in the playoffs last year," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are excited to welcome him back to play for his hometown team."

Moscatiello was originally acquired by the Ducks in September of 2021 from the Quebec Capitales of the Frontier League. He made nine regular season appearances with the Flock, striking out 15 batters while walking just four and conceding just three runs over eight and one-third innings. The Rocky Point native then pitched in three playoff games, giving up just one run on one hit and one walk over four innings while striking out five. He threw two and one-third scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Game Two of the Atlantic League Championship Series against Lexington.

The 25-year-old posted a 9-0 record with a 2.95 ERA, two saves and 67 strikeouts in 58 innings with Quebec to begin the season, ranking fourth in the Frontier League with 42 appearances while tying for sixth in wins. He also tossed four scoreless innings in the playoffs, yielding just one walk while striking out eight. Prior to 2021, Moscatiello spent two seasons with the Rockland Boulders (2018-19) and also split time in 2019 with the Gary SouthShore Railcats and Southern Illinois Miners. In his three seasons of professional baseball, he has accrued a 15-6 record with a 3.82 ERA, three saves and 200 strikeouts over 96 games (12 starts).

"I am most excited about being able to play in front of my friends and family once again and have another run at the championship," said Moscatiello. "Last year, I was able to live out a dream being a part of the Ducks professional team after playing for the Long Island Junior Ducks when I was a little kid."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

