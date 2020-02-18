Rocks Unveil Plans for Blue Saturday Ticket Extravaganza on February 29

Wilmington, DE - Leap Day only happens once every four years, so the Wilmington Blue Rocks figured why not combine something rare with something special. That is why the team's annual Blue Saturday Ticket Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, February 29, as individual tickets for the 2020 season will be available beginning at 9 a.m. The fun continues until 1 p.m. at the Frawley Stadium Box Office.

Prices for Opening Night tickets will be dictated by that morning's temperature. It will be one cent per degree, so if it is 26 degrees at 9 a.m. on February 29, Opening Night tickets during Blue Saturday will be just 26 cents. The team will also offer four-packs of tickets for games on July 29, August 19 and September 1 for just $25. That package also includes $5 loaded onto each ticket, which can be used for concessions and merchandise.

Fans looking to book group hospitality during the 2020 season can grab a "suite" deal on Blue Saturday. For any non-fireworks game during the month of April, fans can book a private suite on the Unique Image Luxury Level for just $200. And in honor of Leap Day fans can purchase two tickets for any Monday home game (May 4 and 18, June 15, July 13 and 20, August 17 and September 7) for only $9 on Blue Saturday. Suites for any of the Friday fireworks game in April will also be just $229, plus each fan that buys a ticket can purchase one item in the Quarry Team Store at a 29 percent discount.

The deals and discounts are only part of the fun. There will be an appearance by mascot Rocky Bluewinkle, complimentary prizes at the Wheel of Fun, as well as an opportunity to take pictures with the Mills Cup Championship Trophy. Plus, Dunkin will provide complimentary refreshments.

"It's remarkable how many questions we get from our fans about this event each offseason," said Blue Rocks director of tickets Joe McCarthy . "We are incredibly fortunate as an organization that they have made it part of their annual routine and shows why we have the best fans in Minor League Baseball. When we made the move from Presidents' Day to the weekend last year it really changed the promotion from a ticket sale to more of a party atmosphere. It is going to be a fantastic celebration of baseball's imminent return."

The Blue Rocks unveiled their first pitch times for home games during the 2020 season earlier in the month. The Rocks will start most Monday-through-Thursday contests at 6:35 p.m. with Frawley Stadium's gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The exceptions are two school kid specials on Wednesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 20, which will both begin at 10:35 a.m.; a camp day game on Wednesday, July 22 at 10:35 a.m.; and a holiday matinee on Labor Day (September 7), which will start at 12:05 p.m.

First pitch times remain unchanged for weekend games. Friday contests will start at 7:05 p.m., Saturday games will begin at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday games will have 1:35 p.m. first pitches. Fans will have access to Frawley Stadium on Fridays at 6 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays the Blue Rocks will open gates one-half hour earlier than usual. Saturday games will allow fans entrance to Frawley Stadium at 4:30 p.m. and Sundays at 12 noon.

The Blue Crew will begin their Mills Cup title defense on the road in Myrtle Beach on Thursday, April 9. After a seven-game road trip to open the season, the Rocks will return to the First State for their home opener against the Salem Red Sox on Thursday, April 16 at Frawley Stadium.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and the 2019 Mills Cup champions. Season tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale now. The team's promotional schedule will be released in the week leading up to Blue Saturday. For more information the team's website is BlueRocks.com.

