Rocks Unveil August and September Promo Schedule Featuring Wizards and Magic Night

Wilmington, DE - The start of baseball season is right around the corner, which means individual tickets for the 2020 Wilmington Blue Rocks are going on sale. The team is throwing its annual Blue Saturday Ticket Extravaganza on Saturday, February 29 at the Frawley Stadium Box Office, with individual tickets along with other great deals available beginning at 9 a.m. In an attempt to make it easier for fans to choose their games, the Blue Rocks are releasing the 2020 promotional schedule one month at a time all week long.

August kicks off with the annual Fitness & Wellness Night on Thursday, August 6, presented by Christiana Care. On Friday, August 7, the magic will be other-worldly at Frawley Stadium when the Blue Rocks celebrate Wizards and Magic Night. Fans will feel like they're in Hogwarts with special decorations, contests, activities and music all night long. There will also be a postgame fireworks show presented by Chickie's and Pete's.

One night later the first 1,000 fans will receive a Mr. Celery Stalk 'Em Bobblehead courtesy of Bank of America. This is the second of a two-part adjoining series that interlocks to replicate the Blue Rocks version of the famous Rock 'em, Sock 'em toys! The team will also wear special Celerybration-themed jerseys.

Then on Saturday, August 22 the Blue Rocks will pay homage to the 100th anniversary of Negro League Baseball as well as salute famed Wilmington Native and Negro League player, Judy Johnson. The first 1,000 fans will receive a giveaway commemorating the Baseball Hall of Famer and First State legend.

The Blue Rocks 2020 Heritage Series presented by Unique Image continues on Sunday, August 9 with Latin American Heritage Day, presented by ShopRite. The ballpark will feature special music, decorations, food and in-game contests celebrating the Latin American culture. Jewish Heritage Night sponsored by The Jewish Federation of Delaware and the Siegel JCC is on Tuesday, August 18, again with special food, music and decorations celebrating the Jewish culture. The Unique Image Heritage Series wraps up on Thursday, August 20 with Irish Heritage Night presented by Ferris Home Improvement. All Heritage Nights include a pint glass giveaway to the first 500 fans.

The season concludes with a holiday weekend full of fun. Start your Labor Day celebration with a postgame fireworks show presented by Zambelli on Friday, September 4. Then, on Saturday, September 5, it's Back to School Night at Frawley Stadium with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Mr. Celery piggybank courtesy of The Delaware Anti-Vaping Campaign. Finally the Blue Rocks will celebrate their fans with an afternoon full of surprises, prizes, games and more on Monday, September 7 during Fan Appreciation Day.

Each day of the week the Blue Rocks will feature a special for their fans. Every Friday will conclude with a postgame fireworks show, while each Saturday will include a giveaway. On Sundays it is all about families, as there will be an on-field parent-child catch before the game and postgame kids can run the bases courtesy of Altitude Trampoline Park. On Mondays the Blue Rocks celebrate the military thanks to CHASE. All military & first responder personnel and their immediate family receive a $1 ticket with valid identification.

Tuesdays are all about the animals with the Blue Rocks Bark in the Park Series courtesy of Concord Pet Food and Supply. Every Tuesday fans can bring their dogs to the game. The night will feature Dollar Dogs during happy hour from 5:30-7 p.m. courtesy of Kunzler & Company. There will also be a Truly Tuesday Happy Hour at the same time with $3 Truly Seltzers presented by BreakThru Beverage.

The drink specials continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Wet Your Whistle Wednesdays mean $2 Miller Lite cans courtesy of Miller Lite from 5:30-7 p.m. Beer:30 Thursdays mean $3 Dogfish Head Beers on the first base picnic deck thanks to Dogfish Head.

On top of that, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are also Youth League Nights. Kids who come to the Frawley Stadium Box office in their youth athletic league jersey and hat will receive complimentary admission with the purchase of any adult ticket.

Individual tickets are available starting on Saturday February 29. Prices for Opening Night tickets will be dictated by that morning's temperature. It will be one cent per degree, so if it is 26 degrees at 9 a.m. on February 29, Opening Night tickets during Blue Saturday will be just 26 cents. The team will also offer four-packs of tickets for games on July 29, August 19 and September 1 for just $25. That package also includes $5 loaded onto each ticket, which can be used for concessions and merchandise. Plus there will be an appearance by mascot Rocky Bluewinkle, complimentary prizes at the Wheel of Fun, as well as an opportunity to take pictures with the Mills Cup Championship Trophy, and Dunkin will provide complimentary refreshments.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and the 2019 Mills Cup champions. Season tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale now. For more information the team's website is BlueRocks.com.

