Rocks Announce 2019 Holiday Card Contest Winner

November 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release





Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks are excited to announce the winner of the 18th Annual Holiday Card Contest. Over 1,000 entries were received, but unfortunately, there could be just one winner. After a tough decision process, Rocky Bluewinkle, Mr. Celery, Rubble and the rest of the Holiday Card Contest Committee decided that the overall winner was Evilyn Seeney, a 4th Grader from Mannington Township School in Mannington, NJ. Evilyn's artwork will be featured on the cover of the Wilmington Blue Rocks Holiday Card. Evilyn will be rewarded with a ceremonial first pitch and 10 tickets to a 2020 Blue Rocks game.

The Blue Rocks also selected honorable mention recipients, whose artwork will be displayed on the back of the Holiday Card. Those garnering honorable mentions honors are:

Audrey Cao Loomis Elementary School Broomall, PA

Camryn Denham Salem County Christian Academy Mannington, NJ

Margaret Rowe St. Elizabeth School Wilmington, DE

Maggie Bolmer Assumption B.V.M. School West Grove, PA

Abby Beals St. Anthony of Padua Grade School Wilmington, DE

Keagan Irani St. Edmond's Academy Wilmington, DE

The Wilmington Blue Rocks would like to thank all those who entered. Entries were received from students in Kindergarten thru 5th grade from Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey.

Each entrant will be rewarded with 2 tickets to a Blue Rocks game in 2020 as a thank you for participating. The tickets will be mailed to the participating teachers in February.

The Blue Rocks wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season!

