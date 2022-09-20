Rockies Claim Pioneer League Title in 10-4 Victory Monday

September 20, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - Game 2 of the Pioneer League Championship Series began on Monday night with a lot on the line for the Missoula PaddleHeads, and the Grand Junction Rockies. Missoula was looking to regain momentum after a game 1 defeat. On the other side, Grand Junction was trying to bring their first league title to Rocky Mountains since moving to Western Colorado. The last time this franchise had won a title was back in 1981 when they were known as the Butte Copper Kings. Western Montana once again proved to be a significant part of the history of the Rockies franchise after the dust settled Monday.

Leading by 6 runs in the bottom of the 9th, Grand Junction just needed to record 3 outs to claim the league title. Missoula had been able to climb back into ball games during multiple late inning sequences. But Monday just would not be the night for Missoula as this magical season would come to an end. Jayden Hubbard would fire across the diamond to record the final out in the 9th as Grand Junction would claim a 10-4 win. In the process, the Rockies would lay claim to their first league championship in 41 years.

The PaddleHeads would claim the early advantage in the 1st 4 innings leading by their largest margin after the 4th. Jayson Newman would get Missoula rolling in the 1st with an RBI single to put the PaddleHeads on top early. Lamar Sparks would strike with 2-outs 2 innings to bring Missoula's lead to 2-1. The long ball would lead Missoula to their largest advantage of the night one inning later. Sparks, and Newman would both finish 2-for-4 in the loss.

Keaton Greenwalt would homer for the 3rd time in the postseason in the 4th bringing Missoula's lead to 3-1. Despite grabbing the early momentum, Grand Junction would find their footing offensively after a slow start. Greenwalt was 1-for-4 on the night at the plate.

A 3-run rally in the 5th led the Rockies to their first lead of the night to make the score 4-3.

Jordan Fitzpartick singled home a run in the frame ahead of a run scoring double from Jaylen Hubbard. The double from Hubbard would only begin to tell the story of an outstanding night at the dish for the 3rd baseman that finished 4-for-5 with 3 doubles in the win. Fitzpatrick would also finish the night 2-for-4.

Nick Gatewood would keep the PaddleHeads in the game in the 5th, launching a towering home run over the wall in right center to tie the game at 4. The ball would not come to its final resting point after it had traveled over 430 feet to the train tracks beyond the wall in right. This would be the final time Missoula would find the scoreboard however as Grand Junction would take control down the stretch. Gatewood would finish the night 2-for-4.

Grand Junction would put the finishing touches on their victory in the final 2 frames scoring 4 runs in those innings. Alex Nielsen would bring the Rockies lead to 4 with a 2-run single in the 8th inning. Nielsen would finish with 4 RBIs in the victory in a 2-for-3 performance. Shawn Ross would deliver the knockout blow in the 9th with a home run to right center that put Grand Junction up by 5 runs. Ross would finish the night 3-for-5.

Despite seeing this postseason end in disappointment, it should not take away from the outstanding season this club put together. 69 victories over a 95 game schedule is something to be proud of. Newman's regular season home run total (32) may stand for years to come in the Pioneer League . Furthermore, No player in the history of the Pioneer League recorded as many doubles (36) as Gatewood did this season. These accomplishments only begin to tell the story of what took place in 'Zoo Town' this season.

This year featured 7-run 9th inning comebacks, knockout rounds, and everything else in between. This PaddleHead team may not have been able to get to the top of the mountain.. But it sure was a fun ride to be a part of. The 2022 Missoula PaddleHeads should always be remembered with fond memories, and a smile. It truly was a joy to bring this team to life night in, and night out. It may have not been the PaddleHeads night on this Monday, but make no mistake. The Pioneer League will be hearing from the "Kings of the North" in the near future.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 20, 2022

Rockies Claim Pioneer League Title in 10-4 Victory Monday - Missoula PaddleHeads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.