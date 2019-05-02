RockHounds Swept in Double Header by Tulsa

The Tulsa Drillers used the same "MO" in both games of a double-header Wednesday at ONEOK Field - - home runs breaking open a close game. The Drillers scored three times in the sixth (their last at-bat) in each game, winning by scores of 4-0 and 7-2.

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Mitchell White was outstanding in the opener, pitching into the sixth and combining with two relievers on a two-hit (seven-inning) shutout. White allowed back-to-back first-inning singles to Luke Persico and Jonah Heim, but the only other man to reach base against the right-hander did so on a fielding error. White (1-0, 2.45), rated the Dodgers' # 8 prospect by MLB.com, did not walk a batter and struck out seven.

Game one, though, was far closer than the final score (4-0) would indicate, with the last three Tulsa runs coming on a very close (and, by Webster's proper definition, "controversial") three-run home run. Cristian Santana's drive down the right field line was initially ruled to be a foul ball. The umpiring crew, however, then overturned the call. RockHounds manager Scott Steinmann was, understandably, ejected arguing the call.

The call also changed Matt Milburn's pitching line drastically and, like the game's final score, made his stats somewhat misleading. Through the first five-and-two-thirds, the RockHounds starter had allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five.

Jared Walker hit a pair of home runs in the nightcap, opening and closing the scoring. His two-run home run in the second inning broke a scoreless tie but the RockHounds rallied back with single runs in the third and fourth. Doubles from Kevin Merrell and Mikey White turned into runs on RBI from Dairon Blanco (sac fly) and Brallan Perez (fielder's choice).

Tulsa took the lead for good on a two-run double from Zach Reks (off Trey Cochran-Gill) in the fifth and (again) put the game away in the sixth on a two-run home run from Zach McKinstry and Walker's second of the game (on the next pitch), both against Angel Duno.

The double-dip was the start of a seven-day, eight-game road trip for the 'Hounds, who will face Tulsa Thursday and Friday evenings (7:05) before traveling to Springdale, Arkansas, for a four-game set with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Notables

Frisco defeated Arkansas, 4-1, in a match-up of division leaders in a matinee in the Metroplex and, combined with the Drillers' sweep, changed the look at the top of the standings in both the North and South. The Drillers (14-11) now draw to within two games of Arkansas (16-9) in the North, while the 'Hounds (14-12) find themselves three games back of the RoughRiders (17-9) in the South.

Good pitching in a double-header game (seven innings) can be tough on streaks. Only Jonah Heim and Luke Persico (both 1-for-3 with singles) and Chase Calabuig (walk) reached base safely in the opener. Calabuig, who was also flat out robbed on a terrific diving catch by Tulsa center fielder Logan Landon added a single and walk in the nightcap and Heim singled in game two (see below). Three other 'Hounds (Dairon Blanco, Edwin Diaz, Kevin Merrell and Collin Theroux, who went hitless in game two) saw "dents" put in their respective hot streaks.

Jonah Heim has hits in 11-of-his-last-12 games (.326 with 10 RBI) and has reached base in 14-of-his-last-15 (.327).

Luke Persico has hit in six straight games (9-for-23, .391) and is hitting .357 in his last 15 games with a .422 on-base percentage.

Chase Calabuig has reached base in each of his 10 games (with at least one plate appearance) and is 11-for-25 (.440) with two doubles, two triples, and nine RBI in his last eight games (he has added nine walks for a .588 OBP.

Kevin Merrell went 1-for-5 in the double-header with a double and a run scored. He has reached base in 8-of-9 games (10-29, .345) and has hits in 9-of-his-last-12. In those 12 games, he is hitting .333 (13-for-39) with four doubles, one home run and eleven RBI.

Daulton Jefferies made his Double-A debut in game two and did it facing the Texas League's top offense. The Drillers entered the day hitting .292, 24 points better than the next-best club in the Texas League, the RockHounds at .264. Daulton made his AA debut in just his 14th professional appearance ... but in his fourth season. The A's supplemental round selection in the 2016 draft (out of Cal) has been slowed by injuries, including Tommy John surgery (in April 2017). He went three innings Wednesday, giving up two runs (earned) on five hits (including Jared Walker's two-run home run) with no walks and one strikeout.

