RockHounds Sweep Sod Poodles

April 18, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





Collin Theroux was Wednesday's (very) unlikely hero, and it's NOT because he doesn't hit home runs. His game-winning solo shot in the last of the seventh inning was unlikely only because Collin wasn't even in the 'Hounds' starting lineup.

When Luis Barrera left the game after the fifth inning (the guess is a sore shoulder was the cause), Theroux replaced him and (along with six position changes) took over at first base. In the last of the seventh ... in what would be his only at-bat of the game ... Collin ripped his third home run of the season, a line drive into the left field bullpen. The drive broke a 1-1 tie and would be the eventual game-winning hit.

Logan Verrett, Grant Holmes, and Kyle Finnegan combined to allow the Sod Poodles just one run and struck 14 Amarillo batters. Verrett went the first five with Holmes tossing three scoreless innings for the win and Finnegan denying an ninth-inning rally in the ninth for the save.

Peter Van Gansen's solo home run (see below) in the third put the Sod Poodles on top and the lead held until the fifth. Edwin Diaz's leadoff single turned into the 'Hounds' first run on Greg Deichmann's RBI ground ball. The tie stood until Theroux's solo drive ion the stretch inning.

The RockHounds scored two important insurance runs when Amarillo outfielders Nate Easley and Buddy Reed let Kevin Merrell's routine fly ball drop between them (see below) with two on and two out in the eighth.

A rare error on Diaz to open the Amarillo ninth was followed by Luis Torrens' single to right-center and a fielder's choice on which all runners were safe, loading the bases with one out. Finnegan then got back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.

The win gave the RockHounds a three-game sweep of the Sod Poodles and a four-game win streak to finish the season's first homestand. The 'Hounds also lead the OilPan Series (RockHounds vs. Sod Poodles), 5-games-to-1.

The RockHounds now travel to Frisco for a three-game series that will also include the completion of a suspended game from Sunday, April 7. That game will be resumed Thursday (6:05) with the RockHounds leading, 4-1, and batting in the top of the 11th. The regularly-scheduled game will follow (no earlier than 7:05).

Notables

The ball that dropped between the two Sod Poodle outfielders, while it should have been caught, must be scored as a hit (in this case, a two-run double for Kevin Merrell), as neither Amarillo defender made a clear effort to make the catch (and that was clear upon review).

Amarillo's Peter Van Gansen is 7-for-19 against the RockHounds, with a home run and three RBI. In the Sod Poodles' other eight games (all vs. Corpus Christi), he is 2-for-14.

Grant Holmes earned the win Wednesday with three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five. It was the third appearance of the season for the Oakland A's prospect, one more than he made all of last season while battling injury.

A big thanks to our friends at AFLAC for their annual night at Rocky Town ... attendance was 5,955 .... thanks, y'all!!

Next Game

Thursday, April 18 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Dr Pepper Ballpark Frisco, Texas

Completion of (April 7) suspended game at 6:05 p.m.

Regularly-scheduled game no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

- First of a three-game series and road trip

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime approximately 7:00 p.m.

- We will re-cap the completion of the suspended game, followed by full play-by-play of the regularly-scheduled contest

Probable Starters

FRI: Emerson Martinez (RH, 1-0, 5.23)

RH: Matt Milburn (RH, 0-0, 4.09)

Next at Security Bank Ballpark:

The RockHounds open an eight-game homestand on Monday, April 22

April 22-25 vs. Tulsa Drillers

April 26-29 vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals

