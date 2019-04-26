RockHounds Split Double Header with Drillers

After sitting out two days thanks to Mother Nature's hail storm (Tuesday) and the resulting damage to the field (or at least the tarp!), the RockHounds and Tulsa Drillers played baseball again Thursday. Correction - - they played a LOT of baseball.

The clubs split a Texas League double-header with the Drillers winning the opener, 10-8, in extra innings, and the RockHounds taking the nightcap, 5-2. The first pitch of the double-dip was thrown at 4:00 and the final out of game two was recorded roughly six-and-a-half hours later.

The top of the first inning in game one set the tone, with Tulsa scoring four runs. The Drillers held a four-run lead on four different occasions (4-0, 5-1, 6-2 and 10-6) but the 'Hounds rallied back, sending the game to extras with a three-run sixth and the tying run in the seventh. The Drillers responded with four runs in the eighth and held on for a 10-8 win.

Tulsa's Cristian Santana had a monster game, going 4-for-4 with a two-run home run (he scored four runs and drove in three). Jared Walker went 3-for-4 for the Drillers and Jonah Heim led the RockHounds, going 3-for-3 with two runs and two ribbies. Dairon Blanco, back in the lineup for the first time since April 16, went 2-for-4 with two RBI and his seventh stolen base and Edwin Diaz went a combined 3-for-6 with two runs and a ribbie.

The 'Hounds erased a 1-0 deficit in the second inning of game two, taking a 3-1 lead. With two on and two out, Collin Theroux sent a fly ball to right that D.J. Peters initially lost in the lights. The Drillers right fielder made an unsuccessful sliding attempt at a catch and both runners scored. Chase Calabuig followed with an RBI triple to left-center (on an 0-2 pitch) to cap the inning.

Trailing, 4-1, Tulsa loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the sixth against starter Matt Milburn and closer Kyle Finnegan was summoned from the bullpen. Just one of the runners scored (a run the 'Hounds answered in the last of the sixth) and Finnegan slammed the door in the seventh, earning his fourth save in five opportunities and securing Milburn's first Double-A win in the process.

The RockHounds won 2-of-3 games in the (weather-shortened) series. The clubs will make up the other rainout with a double-header next Wednesday when they meet at ONEOK Field in Tulsa. The 'Hounds now open a four-game series with Northwest Arkansas, hosting the Naturals Thursday through Monday at Security Bank Ballpark.

Notables

Combined, the clubs had men on base in 27-of-29 half-innings (the 'Hounds went 1-2-3 twice, early in game one).

There were some tremendous defensive plays made Thursday. Tulsa catcher Steve Berman made a phenomenal catch on Nate Mondou's foul ball bunt in game two, running at almost full speed into the corner railing of the Drillers dugout (his equipment snagged and the RockHounds base runners actually advanced to second and third on the play!). The RockHounds got tremendous glove work from (third baseman) Mikey White, (right fielder) Greg Deichmann, (first baseman) Anthony Miller and (shortstop) Edwin Diaz.

Frisco defeated Arkansas (6-4, in 10 innings) and Corpus Christi rallied past Northwest Arkansas, so the top of the Texas League South Division is very tight. The RoughRiders (13-8) lead the RockHounds (11-9) by a game-and-a-half and the Hooks (11-10) by two. The Amarillo Sod Poodles (9-12), who fell at Springfield, are three-and-a-half back.

Next Game

Friday, April 26 vs. NW Arkansas Naturals

Opening Night for the Matamoscas de Midessa & the Copa Celebration

Security Bank Ballpark 7:00 p.m.

- First of a four-game-game series and fourth of a (rain-shortened) seven-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:47 p.m.

Probable Starters

NWA: Jace Vines (RH, 0-2, 2.16)

RH: James Naile (RH, 2-1, 4.37)

