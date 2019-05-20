RockHounds Rally Late to Top Hooks

May 20, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





There were, as always, some outstanding performances in Sunday afternoon's contest between the RockHounds and Corpus Christi, but the "player" who impacted the game's biggest play wasn't listed on either roster - - Mother Nature.

Kevin Merrell's pop fly to shallow left field, into a high sky and significant wind, eluded Chas McCormick, turning what would have been the third out into a game-tying, two-run double in the seventh inning. Luis Barrera's sharp single to right then scored Merrell with the go-ahead (and eventual winning) run as the RockHounds edged Corpus Christi, 4-3, in the finale of a four-game series at Security Bank Ballpark.

The Hooks took a 3-1 lead into the seventh with Justin Ferrell relieving starter J.B. Bukauskas (see below). Ferrell walked Jonah Heim with one out and Edwin Diaz coaxed a two-out base on balls with a 10-pitch plate appearance. Merrell then lifted a fly ball to shallow left. It became evident very quickly that McCormick was battling the sun and wind in his effort to make the catch and the ball dropped. Heim and Diaz, running on contact with two out, both came around to score with Merrell reaching second base. Colin McKee replaced Ferrell and Barrera lined a 1-1 pitch to right, scoring Merrell with the go-ahead (and ultimately game-winning) run.

The 'Hounds opened the scoring in the first when Barrera singled and stole second on the first two pitches of the inning, later scoring on Chase Calabuig's RBI single. Luke Persico followed with a single but Bukauskas then retired the next 16 batters he faced (Calabuig, the next-to-last batter the Hooks starter faced, singled in the sixth).

After getting down in the count, 0-2, Granden Goetzman drove James Naile's 3-2 delivery over the left field wall, tying the game at 1-1 in the top of the second. Ronnie Dawson followed with a double and scored on an RBI single from Josh Rojas. The Hooks pushed the lead to 3-1 in the fifth on Seth Beer's RBI single.

Zack Erwin (win), Angel Duno (hold) and John Gorman (save) worked a combined 41/3 innings without allowing a run (Erwin surrendered Beer's RBI single but allowed only one more base-runner in 21/3 frames). The Hooks put the leadoff batter on base in each of the last three innings (including two men on in both the eighth and ninth) but the defense stepped up, turning two key double plays in those innings. With two on and no outs in the eighth, Diaz made a tremendous play to start an around the horn double play.

Notable

The South Division is now a four-horse race (if a "Sod Poodle" qualifies a "horse"). Amarillo made it three straight over Frisco, defeating the RoughRiders, 10-5, Sunday evening in the Metroplex. Frisco (23-20) now leads Corpus Christi and the RockHounds (both 21-21) by a game-and-a-half with Amarillo (19-22) climbing to within three games of the Riders.

J.B. Bukauskas, rated the Houston Astros' # 5 prospect by MLB.com, entered the game with an earned run average of 8.22, largely due to walks (22 in 24.0 innings in his first seven outings). The right-hander did not walk a batter Sunday, allowing just one run on four hits (three in the first inning) while striking out six. As mentioned, above, he retired 16 consecutive batters between the first and sixth innings.

The RockHounds bullpen did not allow a run (earned or otherwise) over its last 161/3 innings of the series.

Luis Barrera (2-for-4, run, RBI, stolen base) has hit in eight straight games (12-37, .324) with three doubles, two triples, a home run, and four RBI.

Edwin Diaz' key (10-pitch) walk in the seventh extended his on-base streak to 11 games (.250, with five doubles, triple, HR and four RBI).

Chase Calabuig (2-for-4, RBI) has reached base in 10 straight games, with hits in eight of them (.256) and has been on base in 23-of-25 games overall (games with at least one plate appearance).

Next Game

Monday, May 20 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Dr Pepper Ballpark Frisco, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

- First of a three-game series and seven-game road trip (Frisco & Amarillo)

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:00 p.m.

Probable Starters

FRI: Tyler Phillips (RH, 0-0, 5.40)

RH: Brian Howard (RH, 3-2, 2.06)

Next at Security Bank Ballpark

The RockHounds open a six-game homestand on Tuesday, May 28

May 28-30 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

May 31-June 2 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 20, 2019

RockHounds Rally Late to Top Hooks - Midland RockHounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.