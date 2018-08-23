RockHounds Rally in the 9th Falls Just Short

The "buzz" before Wednesday night's game, understandably, surrounded re-hab appearances by Chris Devensky (a former Hook) and Brian McCann. By the time the game was in the books, however, it was a young outfielder and the "last number on the right" of the box score than decided the issue as the Hooks edged the 'Hounds, 9-8, at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Ronnie Dawson (after a first-inning single and steal) homered twice, sending a solo shot to right in the second inning and a monster three-run drive to right in the third. The three-run homer capped a six-run Corpus Christi third inning and gave the Hooks an 8-3 lead.

The first eight runs came at the expense of RockHounds starter Brian Howard, although five of the runs were unearned. What would become the game-winning run came against Joel Seddon in the fourth and was produced without a hit (two walks, a hit batsman and a sacrifice fly), pushing the lead to 9-3. From there, Seddon, Miguel Romero and John Gorman combined to pitch four-and-a-third scoreless innings, giving the 'Hounds a chance to climb back.

The RockHounds had a pair of early leads, taking a 1-0 lead in the first against Devensky on a Tyler Ramirez double and J.P. Sportman's RBI single (see "I'm Not Time Kurkjian," below). Richie Martin's two-run single in the third put the 'Hounds back on top at 3-2 before the Hooks erupted for a half-dozen in the home half of the inning.

The 'Hounds chipped away with two in the sixth (RBI from Brett Vertigan and Eli White) and another in the seventh (on a Luis Barrera RBI double) to draw within 9-6. Three walks, a Barrera single, some great hustle from Martin (who scored on a wild pitch that was blocked just outside the batting circle) closed the gap to 9-8 in the ninth before Erasmo Pinales struck Ramirez out to end the threat and the game.

The 'Hounds out-hit the Hooks, 13-10, but that "last number on the right" of the line score came back to haunt - - the RockHounds left 12 men on base in what finished as a one-run game.

Notables

Seth Brown has hit in six straight games, going 7-for-21 (.333), with one double, two home runs, seven runs and seven RBI.

Richie Martin has hit in four straight games (6-for-14, two runs, two RBI) and has reached base in 28-of-30 games (.288).

Tyler Ramirez has hit in 17-of-20 games (.338 with 14 RBI) and has reached base in 24-of-26 (.320 with 22 RBI).

Eli White has reached base in eight straight games (11-32, .344) with three doubles and five runs and five RBI.

Luis Barrera broke out of a mini-slump (0-for-8 in two games), going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. He has now hit in 18-of-22 games (.364) and has reached base in 25-of-28 (.347, 19 runs and 12 RBI).

J.P. Sportman has hit in four straight games, going 6-for-18 with three RBI (one in each of his last three games).

I'm Not Tim Kurkjian Or Anything, Just Sayin' ...

You can put this one in the books as the "Stolen Base of the Year." J.P. Sportman's thievery in the top of the first came against a battery of World Series champion Houston Astros - - pitcher Chris Devensky and catcher Brian McCann. After an RBI single against the Astros right-hander, J.P. promptly swiped second against a pitcher and catcher both of whom own World Series rings.

Completely Useless (But Kinda Cool) Stat

RockHounds first baseman Seth Brown did not have a putout until the fifth inning ... had only two putouts in the game ... and only one on a throw from an infielder (from second baseman Eli White in the fifth and his only other putout was a foul ball pop fly in the sixth).

Next Game

Thursday, August 23 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m. NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:00 p.m.

- Third of a four-game series and of a seven-game road trip

- August 23-24 at Corpus Christi; August 25-27 at Frisco;

- 'Hounds return home Tuesday, August 28 for the final homestand of the season!

Probable Starters

CC: Brandon Bielak (RH, 2-3, 2.15)

RH: Ben Bracewell (RH, 3-7, 3.38)

