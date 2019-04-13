RockHounds Lose Lead Late to Frisco

Mother Nature spoiled the fireworks ... the Frisco RoughRiders spoiled the game.

Christian Lopes capped a brilliant night at the plate with a two-run, two-out single in the top of the ninth, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 victory, Frisco's eighth in-a-row (see below). Lopes went 4-for-5 with a solo home run and drove in four of Frisco's five runs in the win.

On a cold and windy evening at Security Bank Ballpark, the RockHounds grabbed the early advantage. Luke Persico's first Double-A home run opened the scoring in the second inning and the 'Hounds scored three more in the third. Dairon Blanco led off with a triple, and singles from Luis Barrera, Persico, and Jonah Heim gave the 'Hounds a 4-0 lead.

Lopes' solo home run got Frisco on the board in the fourth and his RBI single in the fifth brought the Riders to within 4-2. Juremi Profar doubled in the seventh and scored on Brendon Davis' single, making the score 4-3.

Profar, who went 3-for-4, led off the ninth with a single and Davis drew a one-out walk against closer Kyle Finnegan, who was bidding for a two-inning save. A wild pitch was key in the inning as it put two runners in scoring position for Lopes, who sent a 2-1 pitch through between first and second for what would be the game-winning hit, bringing home (pinch runner) Charles Leblanc and Davis.

Frisco, which clinched the series with its third straight win at Rocky Town, is now a Texas League best 8-1, while the 'Hounds fell to 3-6.

The clubs also have a game "pending" ... last Sunday's contest at Frisco was suspended due to rain with the 'Hounds leading, 4-1 (and still batting), in the 11th.

The four-game series between the 'Hounds and RoughRiders concludes Sunday afternoon at Security Bank Ballpark with first pitch at 2:00.

Notables

Christian Lopes has been outstanding in the series for Frisco. The RoughRiders leadoff hitter is 7-for-12 over the first three games of the set, with a home run and five RBI.

The RockHounds' Luke Persico loves hitting fifth in the batting order. In two games (both in this series) in the "five hole," Luke is 5-for-7 with a home run and three RBI. In anything "NOT" the # 5 spot, he is 2-for-25 with one run batted in.

The clubs have played excellent defense in the series, committing a combined total of three errors (Frisco has two and the RockHounds one). The 'Hounds have committed just three errors, total, in their first 10 games (including the first 10 innings of the suspended game).

The game was played virtually throughout with temperatures in the mid-40's and the wind chill near 40.

The wind was pushing hard to right field and both solo home runs (one for each club) came on relatively routine fly balls that were pushed into the right field bullpen ... classic "short porch" home runs.

Next Game

Sunday, April 14 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Family Day and we welcome approximately 100 teams from the Midland Junior Baseball Association!

Security Bank Ballpark 2:00 p.m. (Gates open at 11:30 a.m.)

- Final of a four-game series and fourth of a seven-game homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 1:47 p.m.

Probable Starters

FRI: Edgar Arredondo (RH, 1-0, 2.94)

RH: James Naile (RH, 1-1, 8.0)

