RockHounds "Foyle" SA on Devin's Grand Slam

August 13, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Midland RockHounds News Release







It is baseball's "signature swing" and, Thursday night, the signature read "Devin Foyle."

With the RockHounds trailing, 3-1, and the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Foyle launched a grand slam home run onto the right field berm. The 'Hounds added two insurance runs in the eighth, and Austin Briggs slammed the door with a two-inning save as the RockHounds defeated the San Antonio Missions, 7-3, at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

San Antonio broke a scoreless tie with a three-run sixth inning and the RockHounds couldn't break through against the knuckleball / fastball mix thrown by Missions starter Matt Waldron until the seventh, loading the bases on an Edwin Diaz single ... Collin Theroux's nine-pitch plate appearance (which started with an 0-2 count and ended in a hit by pitch) ... and a walk to Chase Calabuig.

Nick Kuzia relieved Waldron and gave up an RBI single to Max Schuemann. Foyle then took Kuzia's 0-1 delivery out of the ballpark, a "no-doubter" the moment it jumped off the bat.

RockHounds starter Brady Feigl opened the game with a pair of walks but escaped the jam with a double play and a strikeout and went on to pitch five scoreless innings. Jack Weisenburger escaped a jam in the seventh to earn the win while Briggs continued a remarkable turnaround to his season with the "old school" save (see "Kibbles & Bits," below).

Kibbles & Bits

The RockHounds have hit two grand slams in the first three games of the series. Jonah Bride's slam was part of a seven-run second inning in Tuesday's 15-0 win and Devin Foyle's "signature swing" was the game-changer Thursday.

Devin went "just" 1-for-5, but in doing so he (1) decided the game and (2) extended his current hit streak to nine games (13-41, .317).

Through the first two months of the season (May & June), Austin Briggs had posted a 12.15 ERA. Since then he has made a remarkable turnaround. In 12 appearances, combined, in July and August, the left-hander as a 1.90 ERA and earned his first save at the Double-A level with the "old school" (two-inning) slamming of the door Thursday.

Jhonny Santos drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak to 14 games. He's hitting .317 in the streak (19-for-60) with six doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI.

Max Schuemann went 3-for-4 (plus a walk) and has reached base in eight straight games. He's been remarkably productive in that stretch, hitting .467 (14-for-30) with 11 runs scored, seven stolen bases, and three RBI. He's also walked eight times in the streak for a .564 on-base percentage.

Next Game: Friday, August 13

RockHounds vs. San Antonio Missions

Matamoscas de Midessa vs. Flying Chanclas de San Antonio

Fourth of a six-game series and of a 12-game homestand

Matamoscas Travel Mugs ... compliments of your Texas Ford Dealers

First Pitch at 7:00

Probable Starters

SA Jerry Keel (LH, 1-2, 6.19)

RH Jared Koenig (LH, 5-1, 2.70)

Coming Up at Rocky Town!

The RockHounds host the San Antonio Missions Saturday evening (7:00) and Sunday afternoon (2:00).

Saturday Night: Fireworks (sponsored by Midland Memorial Hospital) & First Responders Night (presented by Oxy).

The Amarillo Sod Poodles come to town next week for a six-game series (August 17-22) at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.