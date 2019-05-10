RockHounds Drop Opener to Frisco

May 10, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





Please fill in the blanks on the following idioms:

The ________ time is the charm.

Familiarity breeds ___________.

For the Frisco RoughRiders, the fourth time was the charm. In his first three starts against Frisco, James Naile was 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA and allowed just 11 hits in 19 2/3 innings. Thursday night, the Riders scored six runs on nine hits against the RockHounds right-hander and went on to defeat the RockHounds, 13-2, in the opener of a four-game series at Security Bank Ballpark.

To make four starts against the same club in the first 32 games of a season certainly qualifies as "familiarity," and 13-2 may not be "contempt," but it was close enough.

Rollin Franklin's three-run home run in the second inning put the RoughRiders on top, 4-0. The 'Hounds got on the board in the fourth on Jonah Heim's RBI single, but the three-run deficit would be as close as they would get.

Charles Leblanc singled to open the fifth and Preston Beck followed with a double. Naile responded with back-to-back strikeouts, getting both Christian Lopes and Eliezer Alvarez looking, but Andretty Cordero then doubled down the left field line, bringing home Leblanc and Beck, and the Riders were never threatened the rest of the way.

Cordero collected three more RBI with a virtual "replay" of his double down the line to cap a five-run sixth inning, all at the expense of reliever Angel Duno.

The RoughRiders banged out 15 hits, with eight Frisco batters scoring a run, driving in a run, or both, led by Cordero's five-ribbie night.

Notable

Emerson Martinez went seven strong innings for the win, allowing one run on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Both he and James Naile started for the fourth time in the season series between the clubs (Thursday's game was the 13th meeting of the season in the series).

The RoughRiders (19-14) moved a game-and-a-half ahead of the RockHounds (17-15) in the Texas League South with the win. Corpus Christi (15-17) edged Amarillo, 6-5, in 10 innings to stay three-and-a-half games back with the Sod Poodles (14-19) trailing by five.

Andretty Cordero's five-RBI night pushed him into second place in the Texas League with 25, one behind Corpus Christi's Abraham Toro. Toro drove in three runs (two on the walk-off single in the 10th) in the Hooks' win over Amarillo.

Jonah Heim was a bright spot for the RockHounds, going 3-for-3 with an RBI. Jonah has now hit in 15-of-18 games (.318) and has reached base in 19-of-21 games (.321).

Greg Deichmann, after his two-home run game Tuesday at Springdale, Arkansas, went 2-for-4 with a double.

John Gorman was the "silver lining" for the pitching staff, facing and retiring five batters, three by strikeout, in relief of Angel Duno in the sixth.

We should always be grateful for the "little things in life" - - the game, despite the onslaught, was played in less than three hours (2:57).

Next Game

Friday, May 10 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Security Bank Ballpark 7:00 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

RockHounds Beach Towels for the first 1,000 fans

- Second of a four-game series and homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:47 p.m.

Probable Starters

FRI: Joe Palumbo (LH, 0-0, 3.33)

RH: Brian Howard (RH, 3-1, 1.97)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.