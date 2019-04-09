RockHounds Defeat Sod Poodles in Inaugural Game

Texas League baseball returned to Amarillo for the first time in 37 years Monday night. The Sod Poodles and their fans enjoyed the pomp and circumstance but the RockHounds won the ballgame.

A five-run 10th inning pushed the 'Hounds to a 9-4 win in the first game at "HODGETOWN" (yes, it's spelled with capital letters) in the opener of a three-game series.

The Sod Poodles' "dog house" would seem to be a very home run-friendly yard. Opening night saw five home runs hit, two of them to left field where the wall is just 345 feet from home plate.

Buddy Reed produced the stadium's first-ever run with a solo homer in the third, but the RockHounds rallied with a three-run fourth on Greg Deichmann's first Double-A RBI and a two-run home run from Jonah Heim. Mikey White's two-out single in the fifth pushed the lead to 4-1 before Amarillo came back to tie the game at 4-4, with two of the runs coming on solo homers.

The 4-4 tie stood through regulation, with the 'Hounds denying a Sod Poodles threat in the ninth to force extras.

Nate Moundou's sacrifice bunt pushed designated runner Kevin Merrell to third and Luis Barrera's RBI single, which would prove to be the game-winner, started the five-run rally. White singled and Anthony Miller (see below) ripped a double to center for a 6-4 lead. Dairon Blanco's sharp ground out brought a run home and Deichmann capped the inning with his first Double-A home run, a two-run shot to left.

Kyle Finnegan then slammed the door ... with authority ... striking out the side, all on called third strikes, in the home half of the 10th.

The 'Hounds are now 2-2 (with Sunday's suspended game pending) on their season-opening road trip.

Notables

Anthony Miller busted out of a tough night and did it at a critical point. After striking out in his first four at-bats, the 'Hounds first baseman was facing an 0-2 count in the 10th. He then drilled a 400-foot TRBI double to center, increasing the lead to 6-4 and keeping the rally alive.

The RockHounds have played errorless baseball over their first five games.

Monday's game was the first Texas League game in Amarillo since the Gold Sox last played in the 1982 TL season.

Next Game

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

HODGETOWN Amarillo, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

- Second of a three-game series and sixth of a seven-game road trip

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 7:00 p.m.

Probable Starters

AMA: Emmanuel Ramirez (RH, 0-0, 0.00, in one start)

RH: James Naile (RH, 1-0, 0.00, in one start)

Home Opener at Security Bank Ballpark:

Thursday, April 11 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

First pitch at 7:00 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

"Thirsty" Thursday & Magnet Schedules (first 1,000 fans)

