RockHounds Announce 2020 Promo Schedule
December 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release
The Midland RockHounds have released their 2020 promo schedule. Daily specials return along with 15 great fan giveaways. The first 1,000 fans will receive schedule magnets on Thirsty Thursday, Opening Night, April 9. The 'Hounds will host a total of 13 fireworks shows in 2020. The RockHounds will take the diamond five times in 2020 as the Matamoscas de Midessa as a part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion or "Fun Cup".
Full schedule below:
2020 RockHounds Daily Specials
Monday- $2 Tickets
Tuesday- 2-For-1 Tickets
Wednesday- Wins-Day $10,000 and Discount Hot Dogs (1/2 price)
Thursday- Thirsty Thursday (1/2 price drinks)
Sunday- Family Days (5 tickets for $25 with Midland Reporter Telegram coupon)
Full 2020 RockHounds Promo Schedule
Tuesday, April 7- Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian
Thursday, April 9- Opening Night/Thirsty Thursday/Schedule Magnet Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)
Friday, April 10- Fanny Pack Giveaway
Saturday, April 11- Fireworks
Tuesday, April 14- Safety Awareness Kids Day
Tuesday, April 28- Safety Awareness Kids Day
Friday, May 1- Copa De la Diversion- Matamoscas Mug Giveaway
Saturday, May 2- Fireworks
Sunday, May 3- Bark at the Park
Friday, May 8- Umbrella Hat Giveaway
Saturday, May 9- Fireworks
Sunday, May 10- Mother's Day Visors- (First 500 Moms)
Friday, May 22- Matamoscas Necklace Fan Giveaway
Saturday, May 23- Fireworks
Wednesday, June 3- Matamoscas Chanclas Giveaway
Friday, June 12- Kids Jersey Giveaway
Saturday, June 13- Fireworks
Friday, June 19- Jesus Luzardo Bobblehead Giveaway
Saturday, June 20- Fireworks
Sunday, June 21- Father's Day BBQ Set (First 700 Dads) Pre-Game catch on field
Thursday, July 2- Thirsty Thursday/Fireworks
Friday, July 3- Fireworks
Wednesday, July 8- Bark at the Park
Friday, July 10- RockHounds T-Shirt Giveaway
Saturday, July 11- Fireworks
Friday, July 24- Matamoscas Ornament Giveaway
Saturday, July 25- Fireworks
Friday, August 7- RockHounds Caps (First 700 fans)
Saturday, August 8- Fireworks
Friday, August 21- Matamoscas Jersey Giveaway
Saturday, August 22- Fireworks
Saturday, August 29- Fireworks
Sunday, August 30- Fan Appreciation, Team Card giveaway
