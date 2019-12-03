RockHounds Announce 2020 Promo Schedule

December 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





The Midland RockHounds have released their 2020 promo schedule. Daily specials return along with 15 great fan giveaways. The first 1,000 fans will receive schedule magnets on Thirsty Thursday, Opening Night, April 9. The 'Hounds will host a total of 13 fireworks shows in 2020. The RockHounds will take the diamond five times in 2020 as the Matamoscas de Midessa as a part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion or "Fun Cup".

Full schedule below:

2020 RockHounds Daily Specials

Monday- $2 Tickets

Tuesday- 2-For-1 Tickets

Wednesday- Wins-Day $10,000 and Discount Hot Dogs (1/2 price)

Thursday- Thirsty Thursday (1/2 price drinks)

Sunday- Family Days (5 tickets for $25 with Midland Reporter Telegram coupon)

Full 2020 RockHounds Promo Schedule

Tuesday, April 7- Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian

Thursday, April 9- Opening Night/Thirsty Thursday/Schedule Magnet Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

Friday, April 10- Fanny Pack Giveaway

Saturday, April 11- Fireworks

Tuesday, April 14- Safety Awareness Kids Day

Tuesday, April 28- Safety Awareness Kids Day

Friday, May 1- Copa De la Diversion- Matamoscas Mug Giveaway

Saturday, May 2- Fireworks

Sunday, May 3- Bark at the Park

Friday, May 8- Umbrella Hat Giveaway

Saturday, May 9- Fireworks

Sunday, May 10- Mother's Day Visors- (First 500 Moms)

Friday, May 22- Matamoscas Necklace Fan Giveaway

Saturday, May 23- Fireworks

Wednesday, June 3- Matamoscas Chanclas Giveaway

Friday, June 12- Kids Jersey Giveaway

Saturday, June 13- Fireworks

Friday, June 19- Jesus Luzardo Bobblehead Giveaway

Saturday, June 20- Fireworks

Sunday, June 21- Father's Day BBQ Set (First 700 Dads) Pre-Game catch on field

Thursday, July 2- Thirsty Thursday/Fireworks

Friday, July 3- Fireworks

Wednesday, July 8- Bark at the Park

Friday, July 10- RockHounds T-Shirt Giveaway

Saturday, July 11- Fireworks

Friday, July 24- Matamoscas Ornament Giveaway

Saturday, July 25- Fireworks

Friday, August 7- RockHounds Caps (First 700 fans)

Saturday, August 8- Fireworks

Friday, August 21- Matamoscas Jersey Giveaway

Saturday, August 22- Fireworks

Saturday, August 29- Fireworks

Sunday, August 30- Fan Appreciation, Team Card giveaway

