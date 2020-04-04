Rockford IceHogs, BMO Harris Bank Center and Coronado Performing Art Center Celebrate Local Heroes in New Hometown Heroes Program

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, alongside BMO Harris Bank Center and the Coronado Performing Arts Center wish to celebrate our community heroes with new Hometown Heroes program designed to honor those working to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the Stateline.

The IceHogs, BMO Harris Bank Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center are requesting nominations of members of the local community who are aiding in the fight against COVID-19. This includes all healthcare workers, grocery store employees, law enforcement, first responders, delivery workers, volunteers or outstanding community members.

All Hometown Heroes will be celebrated on social media and invited, along with their family, to attend select Rockford IceHogs games during the 2020-21 season or a select performance at BMO Harris Bank Center or the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Interested in nominating a hometown hero? Visit IceHogs.com/HometownHero.

