Rockford Agrees to Terms with Marchand, Thompson

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have agreed to terms with goaltender Chase Marchand and forward Mathew Thompson on one-year AHL contracts that run through the 2019-20 season.

Marchand, 23, helped lead St. Francis Xavier University to a U SPORTS bronze medal during his junior season in 2018-19, posting a 7-11-0 record with a 2.90 GAA and .910 save percentage in 19 games. The 6-0, 180-lbs netminder made 30 or more saves in seven contests last season and posted a season-high four-game winning streak from Oct. 20 - Nov. 2. In the playoffs, Marchand led all netminders with 370 total saves while recording a 5-5-0 record with a 2.80 GAA and .930 save percentage in 10 postseason appearances. With Marchand between the pipes, St. Francis Xavier went 2-1 while defeating Saskatachewan to earn a bronze medal. The goaltender stopped 48 of 49 shots in the medal game.

The Halifax, Novia Scotia native then made his professional debut with the Indy Fuel on March 31 vs. Kansas City. He went 1-1-0 with a 4.33 GAA and .873 save percentage over two starts with the Fuel, including earning his first pro win with 36 saves on April 6 at Wheeling.

Overall through three seasons during his collegiate career, Marchand combined for a 34-23-0 record, 2.67 GAA and .916 save percentage in 60 career games with the X-Men from 2016-19. He was named the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Most Valuable Player, Goaltender of the Year and to the First All-Star Team during his sophomore season in 2017-18 after going 16-5-0 with a 2.38 GAA and .924 save percentage in 22 games. He finished that season ranked first in the conference in wins and save percentage, second in GAA and third in saves, and was also tabbed U SPORTS' Goaltender of the Year and a U SPORTS All-Canadian First Team selection for the season.

Prior to skating with St. Francis Xavier, Marchand helped Rouyn-Noranda to the championship in the 2016 Memorial Cup. He posted a 3.13 GAA and .908 save percentage as the Huskies fell to London in overtime in the championship game.

Marchand also attended Development Camp with the Chicago Blackhawks last season and the 2018 NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan.

Thompson, 25, attended training camp with the IceHogs prior to the 2018-19 campaign before skating with the Fuel during the regular season. The 6-1, 195-lbs forward finished third on the team in scoring and assists after logging 50 points on 21 goals and 29 assists in 65 games. He was also one of only four team skaters with a double-digit plus/minus rating, and his +10 for the season ranked second among all team forwards. The second-year pro capped the campaign with honors as the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Month for March after leading the league with a +13 plus/minus rating during the month.

The Alliston, Ontario native originally made his pro debut last season with the Fuel, notching six points (2g, 4a) in seven games during the regular season and a goal and assist in four playoff contests. He recorded his first pro point on March 20 at Cincinnati (assist) and scored his first goal two games later on March 25 at Brampton.

Prior to making his pro debut, Thompson starred at Adrian College where he posted a better than point-per-game average during his career with 128 points (61g, 67a) in 105 collegiate games from 2014-18. He served as captain during both his junior and senior season and collected 30+ points in three of his four campaigns. He capped his collegiate tenure ranked sixth all-time in school history in goals, 10th in points and 14th in assists. The forward was a two-time NCAA Division III All-Conference selection (2015-16 and 2017-18) and was also named the NCAA Division III Player of the Year during his senior season after tallying 34 points (16g, 18a) in 30 games. He also helped Adrian College to the quarterfinals of the playoffs as a senior before the Bulldogs fell to UW-Stevens Point.

