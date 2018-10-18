Rocket Penalty Kill Scores Twice in 5-2 Victory

October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - Michael Chaput scored two shorthanded goals for the Laval Rocket during their game at Place Bell on Wednesday night, earning himself his 200th career American Hockey League point in his team's 5-2 victory over the visiting Hartford Wolf Pack.

The battle between Charlie Lindgren's Rocket and his brother Ryan Lindgren's Wolf Pack was tight during the opening frame, with each team having seen some time on both the power play and the penalty kill, and with the shots being close at 8-5 - but ultimately it was Joël Bouchard's troops who finished the period ahead by one. Michael Chaput netted his second of the season which was also his 200th AHL point by beating Hartford's Marek Mazanec glove side when he received a pass from Alex Belzile that left him alone in front of the goaltender while shorthanded. Brett Lernout picked up the secondary assist on the play.

"It's the aggressiveness that we had that made the difference," explained Bouchard. "That's the attitude that we've been wanting to have since the beginning of the season on the penalty kill."

Lukas Vejdemo extended Laval's lead to two early in the second by picking up a rebound for his first career AHL goal, and Chaput scored his second of the night while shorthanded once again to make it

3-0 for the Rocket. Hunter Shinkaruk also scored his first of the season in the second period, giving Laval a 4-0 lead after two. The Wolf Pack broke Lindgren's shutout at the 3:54 mark of the third period and got a second puck by him in the final two minutes of the game, but Byron Froese scored his third of the season in the period to lock in the final score of 5-2.

"Everyone after the game agreed that we're even better than we showed tonight. That's encouraging," said Bouchard after the game. "I think we can improve on lots of facets of our game individually and collectively, so tonight we'll relax and tomorrow we'll get back to work."

Goalscorers :

LAV: Chaput (Belzile, Lernout) | Vejdemo (Grenier, Kulak) | Chaput (Belzile, Alain) | Shinkaruk

(Lamarche, Alain) | Froese (Vejdemo, Agostino)

HFD: Fogarty (Bigras, Gilmour) | Fogarty

Goaltenders :

LAV: Lindgren (20/22)

HFD: Mazanec (17/22)

Rocket Powerplay : 0/3 | Rocket Penalty Kill : 5/6

Three Stars :

1. Alex Belzile - LAV | 2. Michael Chaput - LAV | 3. Lukas Vejdemo- LAV

