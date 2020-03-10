Rocket City Trash Pandas Offer Single Game Tickets to the General Public, Completing Two-Year Ramp-Up to Opening Day

MADISON, Alabama - March 10, 2020 - Individual game tickets for the Rocket City Trash Pandas' Inaugural Season go on sale to the general public for the first time at the Toyota Field Box Office in Madison this Saturday, March 14 at 9:00 a.m. and Sunday, March 15 at noon.

For this weekend, tickets can only be purchased at Toyota Field, where both the box office and The Junkyard Team Store will be open. Online sales of remaining 2020 tickets begins Monday, March 16 at 7:00 a.m. CDT on the Trash Pandas website, www.trashpandasbaseball.com.

"The public build-up to Opening Day began more than two years ago with the signing of our lease with the City of Madison," said Ralph Nelson, President and CEO of the Trash Pandas. "Since then, we've been through the groundbreaking, team naming and branding, stadium construction, multiple fan events, season ticket and mini-plan sales, and our fans have purchased more than $2.5 million in licensed merchandise - before a single pitch has been thrown.

"I believe that no community in professional sports has adopted a new franchise with more enthusiasm than ours. When we open the ticket office and The Junkyard Team Store to the general public this weekend, the only thing left will be to hear Play Ball!"

While all premium seating has been sold out for the first three seasons, Box, Reserve and General Admission tickets remain for every game on the Trash Pandas schedule, including the Home Opener, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Braves. Many dates on the schedule are expected to sell out this weekend, so fans are advised to arrive early.

Group Hospitality areas for most games remain available and can be purchased through the Trash Pandas' Group Sales Department (256) 325-1403.

Box Seats are priced at $16.00; Reserved Seats are $14.00; and, General Admission, which includes access to the Budweiser Berm, the Inline Electric Rock Porch Bar, and standing room throughout Toyota Field are priced at $8.00.

The Junkyard Team Store will be open to the public as well, featuring licensed Rocket City Trash Pandas Inaugural Season merchandise that has not been offered at the Bridge Street store or online. The Junkyard's hours will mirror those of the ticket office: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14; and, noon to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

Only the Ticket Office and Junkyard Team Store will be open this weekend. The remainder of Toyota Field will be closed as construction crews put the final touches on the interior of the stadium.

The Trash Pandas are encouraging fans coming to Toyota Field this weekend for tickets to consider bringing non-perishable food items to assist our partner Lee Company in their efforts to aid tornado relief in Nashville. Trash Pandas' Season Ticket Holders donated heavily to this cause last weekend during the "Sit in your Seat" event.

