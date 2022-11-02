Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns November 18

The biggest holiday celebration in North Alabama returns for its third year when the Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland are back at Toyota Field beginning on Friday, November 18 and continuing until Sunday, January 1, 2023.

"The Rocket City Christmas Light Show has welcomed over 45,000 cars of families to Toyota Field over the past two years," Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. "We are looking forward to bringing Christmas cheer back in 2022 with our greatest show yet, full of fun for guests of all ages."

Guests can drive through the enchanted North Pole-themed mile and a half show that features hundreds of thousands of lights for $30 per car. The festivities last from 5-9 p.m. each night, rain or shine. While driving through the light show, guests can tune in to 95.5 FM for a Christmas soundtrack to accompany the light show. Tickets are $60 for passenger vans or larger vehicles.

The admission price also includes access inside Toyota Field for the Winter Wonderland. The Winter Wonderland includes huts for hot chocolate, cookies and ornament decorating, fire pits to make s'mores, and so much more. The Winter Wonderland will also be open from 5-9 p.m. each night through December 24. Children can also write letters to Santa Claus at the Winter Wonderland.

The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show will have many new features such as:

The holiday snow globe is back and bigger than ever after debuting in 2020. The 15-foot-high show globe is a perfect photo opportunity for families and fans of all ages.

Guests will be allowed to bring their dogs into the Winter Wonderland. All dogs must be leashed, and owners need to clean up after their dogs.

At the Gravity Grille concession stand, a selection of grilled cheese sandwiches and seasonal soups will be on the menu, along with other local ballpark favorites.

The Junkyard Team Store will be open during the Winter Wonderland for holiday shopping, with a special 20% discount off the entire store during Winter Wonderland hours. Other sales will be available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Fans that make a purchase at The Junkyard will be able to buy a New Era Blue Trash Pandas beanie for just $10 (normal price $24.99).

On the Bill Penney Concourse additional fire pits, including a new wood burning fire pit, will be in place to allow more people to make and enjoy their own s'mores and have a relaxing evening by the fire.

Santa Claus will be visiting Toyota Field each night from November 25 through December 18 ahead of Christmas. Throughout the Winter Wonderland, Trash Pandas mascot Sprocket will be appearing and will be joined by friends including Anna, Elsa, Belle, and Olaf from Disney's Frozen, Buzz and Woody from Toy Story, Poppy and Branch from Trolls, and others! On select dates throughout the Light Show, there will be live music to delight the crowd.

Guests can also support local business at Toyota Field, as a wide variety of local vendors will have stations at the Winter Wonderland every Thursday through Sunday night. Toyota Field is a cashless venue, accepting most major credit cards as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The Trash Pandas will be hosting a breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 10 at 9 a.m. in the SportsMED Stadium Club. Tickets include breakfast as well as a visit and photo opportunity with Santa. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids ages 12 and under. Limited tickets are available with the proceeds benefitting the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation. Tickets can be purchased online at trashpandas.givesmart.com.

Corporate packages and group outings can be purchased by contacting Cory Ausderau at [email protected]. For additional holiday event requests, such as holiday parties or corporate gatherings, please contact Gayle Milam at 256-325-1547.

