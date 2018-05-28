Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract with Goaltender Etienne Marcoux

May 28, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way AHL contract (2018-19) with goaltender Ã‰tienne Marcoux.

Last season, Marcoux suited up for 38 regular season games for the ECHL's Indy Fuel, posting a 22-12-1-1 record, along with a 2.94 goal-against average and a .918 save percentage. Stellar performances allowed the 24-year-old netminder to earn a spot in the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic. He was also named the ECHL's most outstanding rookie for the month of December. Marcoux earned call-ups with four different AHL teams last year - the Laval Rocket, the Springfield Thunderbirds and the Rockford IceHogs - prior to make his AHL debut with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Marcoux completed a five-year Junior career between 2009-10 and 2013-14, sporting the Montreal Junior's colours for two campaigns and then pursuing his QMJHL career with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada for three seasons. Marcoux played 165 regular season games (97-42-10-4) and posted a 2.62 goal-against average and a .904 save percentage. He also compiled a 27-12-5 record in 45 postseason outings.

His professional career has also been marked by stints with the Utah Grizzlies and the Rapid City Rush in the ECHL during the 2014-2015 campaign. The La Plaine, QC native also played two seasons (2015-16 - 2016-17) with the University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds. He helped his team win back-to-back Canadian championships, hoisting the David Johnston University Cup twice. He suffered only four losses during his two seasons at the collegiate level.

