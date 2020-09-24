Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year Contract with Forward Brent Gates

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way AHL contract (2020-21) with forward Brent Gates.

Gates, a 6'02'' and 201 lbs centerman, tallied four goals and one assist in 20 games with the San Diego Gulls in 2019-20 in the AHL. The Grand Rapids, MI native also played 25 games in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers where he produced 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in addition of purging 14 penalty minutes. Before joining the professional ranks, Gates played four seasons with Minnesota University in the NCAA. In 148 games with Minnesota, the left-handed registered 42 goals and 43 assists while also purging 61 penalty minutes and posting a +14 differential.Gates was selected in the third round (80th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

